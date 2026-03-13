Culture Ministry hosts discussion on contemporary fine and decorative arts [PHOTOS]

13 March 2026 16:24 (UTC+04:00)

The Azerbaijan Culture Ministry has met with the members of the Expert Commission on Fine and Decorative-Applied Arts operating under the ministry, AzerNEWS reports, citing the Ministry.

During the meeting, the Culture Minister Adil Karimli pointed out that the "Azerbaijani Culture – 2040" Concept, approved by President Ilham Aliyev's decree on January 14, 2026, includes provisions for the development of various fields of culture, including fine and decorative-applied arts.

It was highlighted that the document sets new objectives for the development of contemporary fine and decorative-applied arts, the support of free artistic creativity, integration into the international arena, and the promotion of national cultural achievements.

At the meeting, the chairman of the commission, People's Artist Farhad Khalilov, head of the Azerbaijan Artists' Union, spoke about the activities of the commission.

Members of the commission – People's Artists Natiq Aliyev, Huseyn Hagverdiyev, Aydin Rajabov, Chairman of the Board of the Union of Architects Elbay Gasimzade, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the "Azerkhalcha" OJSC Emin Mammadov, Vice-Rector of the Azerbaijan State University of Culture and Arts Sevil Karimova, and sector director of the Culture Ministry Aybeniz Aliyeva shared their opinions on applications submitted to the commission, criteria for evaluating artworks, and other related matters.