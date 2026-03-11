Microsoft AI handles documents and meetings

11 March 2026 21:40 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

Microsoft has unveiled Copilot Cowork, an AI agent designed to perform complex tasks on behalf of users within the Microsoft 365 ecosystem. The tool was developed in collaboration with Anthropic, AzerNEWS reports.

Copilot Cowork is fully integrated with core Microsoft 365 services, including Outlook, Teams, Excel, PowerPoint, and SharePoint. The AI can analyze data from emails, calendars, work chats, and documents, and perform tasks that require coordination across multiple applications simultaneously.

The system builds on the technologies used in Claude Cowork mode, which enables offline file editing and local actions. Unlike its predecessor, Copilot Cowork operates entirely within Microsoft’s cloud infrastructure, running directly inside Microsoft 365 services for seamless enterprise integration.

Potential use cases are wide-ranging. The AI can analyze calendars to detect conflicting appointments and suggest an optimized schedule. It can also automatically prepare supporting materials for business meetings, including analytical reports, documents, and presentations.

Additionally, Copilot Cowork can gather and summarize information about companies from multiple sources, such as financial statements, U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission filings, analyst commentary, and news articles. Users can receive the results as a concise summary, full analytical report, or structured tables, making research faster and more efficient.

Currently, Copilot Cowork is in the testing phase. It is expected to become available to participants in the Microsoft Frontier program by the end of March 2026. Experts predict that tools like Copilot Cowork could transform enterprise workflows, reducing administrative workload and allowing professionals to focus on strategic tasks rather than repetitive data processing.

Some analysts also highlight the potential for cross-industry applications, suggesting that Copilot Cowork could eventually assist in sectors ranging from finance and consulting to healthcare, where rapid data synthesis and reporting are critical.