Mercedes-Benz fined over battery maker dispute

10 March 2026 20:41 (UTC+04:00)

Mercedes-Benz has been fined 11.24 billion won ($7.65 million) for allegedly misleading consumers by concealing the true manufacturer of batteries used in its electric vehicles (EVs) and suggesting they were made by China’s CATL, the world’s largest battery maker, AzerNEWS reports, citing Korean media.

