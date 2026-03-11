Azernews.Az

Wednesday March 11 2026

Azerbaijan’s margarine exports fall 28% in volume in past year

11 March 2026 12:35 (UTC+04:00)
Azerbaijan’s margarine exports fall 28% in volume in past year
Qabil Ashirov
Qabil Ashirov
Read more

Azerbaijan’s exports of margarine declined significantly last year, AzerNEWS reports, citing the State Statistical Committee of Azerbaijan. The committee noted that Azerbaijan exported 974.4 tons of margarine (excluding liquid margarine) worth...

Find the plan that suits you best.

1 month subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 month

1.00
Select

3 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 3 months

2.00
Select
-33%

6 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 6 months

3.84
Select
-36%

1 year subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 year

7.10
Select
-41%

Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.

Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.

By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.

Subscribe

You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper

Thank you!

Latest See more