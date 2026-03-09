Baku slams missile strike intercepted over Gaziantep, reaffirms support for Türkiye

9 March 2026 16:42 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijan has strongly condemned a missile attack directed toward Türkiye that was intercepted over the city of Gaziantep, reaffirming its full solidarity with Ankara.

According to a statement from Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Defense, Baku views such actions as unacceptable and a serious threat to regional peace and security, AzerNEWS reports.

“We strongly condemn the missile attack carried out against the territory of the Republic of Türkiye, which was neutralized over Gaziantep,” the ministry said in the statement.

The Azerbaijani defense ministry emphasized that Azerbaijan stands firmly with its “brotherly” nation and supports the Turkish government’s efforts to ensure the security of its population and territory.

“Azerbaijan expresses full solidarity with the brotherly Republic of Türkiye and supports the measures taken by the Turkish government to safeguard the safety of its people and territory. Azerbaijan firmly stands by Türkiye,” the statement added.

Earlier on March 9, Türkiye’s Ministry of National Defense reported that a ballistic missile fired from Iran and entering Turkish airspace was intercepted by NATO air and missile defense forces stationed in the Eastern Mediterranean.

According to the ministry, fragments of the missile fell in uninhabited areas in Gaziantep province. No casualties or injuries were reported.

The Turkish ministry stressed that all necessary steps will be taken decisively and without hesitation against threats directed at Türkiye’s territory and airspace.