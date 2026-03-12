Up to 3.2 million Iranians temporarily displaced in Iran as conflict intensifies

12 March 2026 18:45 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz

Between 600,000 and 1 million Iranian households are now temporarily displaced inside Iran as a result of the ongoing conflict, according to preliminary assessments, representing up to 3.2 million people, AzerNEWS reports via UNHCR's report.

Most of them are reportedly fleeing from Tehran and other major urban areas towards the north of the country and rural areas to seek safety. This figure is likely to continue rising as hostilities persist, marking a worrying escalation in humanitarian needs.

Also affected are refugee families hosted in the country, mostly Afghans, who are particularly vulnerable, given their already precarious situation and limited support networks. Families are leaving affected areas amid rising insecurity and limited access to essential services.

With its longstanding presence in Iran – including operational reception areas, helplines and ongoing support services – UNHCR is adapting its response to growing needs, working with national authorities and partners to assess emerging requirements and strengthen preparedness as population movements increase.

UNHCR emphasizes the urgent need to protect civilians, maintain humanitarian access, and ensure borders remain open to those seeking safety, in line with international obligations.