Israeli military says it struck nuclear-related facility near Tehran

12 March 2026 16:07 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz

Israel’s military says it has targeted a site it claims is critical to Tehran’s plans to develop a nuclear weapon during attacks on Iran in recent days, AzerNEWS reports.

In a post on X, it said Israeli warplanes had struck the Taleghan site, a ⁠facility at the Parchin ⁠military complex about 30km (19 miles) southeast of Tehran, which it said was used by Iran “to advance critical capabilities in developing nuclear weapons”.

The site was targeted in previous attacks by Israel in October 2024. The Israeli military claimed Iran had recently begun rehabilitating the site.

Iran, however, has repeatedly denied pursuing nuclear weapons, maintaining that its nuclear program is intended solely for peaceful purposes.