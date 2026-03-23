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Tuesday, March 24, 2026

Indonesia aims to save funds amid Middle East conflict

23 March 2026 22:55 (UTC+04:00)
Indonesia aims to save funds amid Middle East conflict

Indonesia expects to save approximately $4.7 billion from its national budget as it contends with the economic fallout from escalating tensions in the Middle East and the recent joint operations of the United States and Israel against Iran. The measures aim to soften the impact of rising global energy costs on the economy, AzerNEWS reports.

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