Baku, Beijing deepen strategic ties amid expanding parliamentary cooperation [PHOTOS]

25 March 2026 15:31 (UTC+04:00)

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Speaker of the Milli Majlis Sahiba Gafarova met with the Chairman of the Standing Committee of the National People’s Congress of China Zhao Leji, during her working visit to China, underscoring the steady expansion of bilateral relations between the two countries, AzerNEWS reports.

The meeting highlighted that relations between Azerbaijan and China have evolved into a comprehensive strategic partnership, built on decades of diplomatic engagement and mutual support. Both sides emphasized that high-level political dialogue, particularly between President Ilham Aliyev and Chinese leadership, has played a decisive role in strengthening ties.

Zhao Leji noted that recent meetings between the leaders of both countries reflect a deepening of cooperation, while parliamentary institutions are expected to further support these efforts. He stressed that relations between the two countries, established over 34 years of diplomatic ties, continue to develop on the basis of mutual respect and shared interests.

Sahiba Gafarova, in turn, underlined that the visit represents a new step in strengthening inter-parliamentary relations and expanding mutual cooperation. She also expressed confidence that the ongoing dialogue would contribute to broadening institutional engagement between the two legislative bodies.

A key focus of the discussions was economic and transport cooperation, particularly within the framework of China’s Belt and Road Initiative. Azerbaijan’s role as a major transport and logistics hub in Eurasia was highlighted, with both sides emphasizing the importance of the Middle Corridor as a strategic link connecting China and Europe via the Caspian Sea.

The sides also discussed growing collaboration in areas such as trade, digital development, artificial intelligence, and green energy. The development of cargo transportation along the Trans-Caspian routes was noted as a key factor in strengthening economic ties.

Additionally, both countries expressed support for expanding visa-free travel and direct flight connections, which are expected to further boost people-to-people contacts and economic exchanges.

The meeting also reaffirmed shared positions on key international issues. Azerbaijan reiterated its support for the “One China” policy, while China reaffirmed its support for Azerbaijan’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.

Zhao Leji further expressed appreciation for Azerbaijan’s assistance in the evacuation of Chinese citizens from Iran, highlighting practical cooperation between the two countries.

Both sides emphasized their shared role within the framework of the Global South and expressed readiness to deepen coordination on international platforms. China also voiced support for Azerbaijan’s bid to strengthen its position within regional and global institutions.

The discussions placed strong emphasis on parliamentary diplomacy as a key pillar of bilateral relations. Regular exchanges between legislative bodies, participation in international forums, and ongoing institutional dialogue were identified as important drivers of cooperation.

Cultural and humanitarian ties were also highlighted, with both sides noting successful joint projects, including cooperation between the Heydar Aliyev Foundation and Chinese cultural institutions.