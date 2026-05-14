Jackie Chan’s “Armor of God 4” to be filmed in Azerbaijan

14 May 2026 21:15 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

Jackie Chan is set to film “Armor of God 4: Ultimatum” in Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan, AzerNEWS reports.

This will mark the actor’s first major project filmed in Central Asia, highlighting the region’s growing role in international cinema.

Filming is scheduled to begin in July 2026, with the global premiere planned for the second quarter of 2027. The film will be directed by Robert Kuhn, known for works such as Night Watch, Especially Dangerous, and Major Thunder.

The new installment will continue the story of Chan’s iconic character, the “Asian Hawk.” In the plot, he is once again drawn into a high-stakes race to find the ancient Tumar artifact, which carries a bounty exceeding $20 million.

The project is being developed by the Kazakh company Salem Entertainment, with support from the Alem Fund, registered at the Astana International Financial Center.

Earlier reports also suggested that Uzbekistan was considered as one of the potential filming locations during early discussions in December 2025, reflecting the broader regional interest in hosting the production.

Interestingly, industry insiders note that the film may feature a mix of real stunt work and modern CGI technology, aiming to combine Jackie Chan’s classic action style with more cinematic, large-scale adventure sequences adapted for today’s global audiences.