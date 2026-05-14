Kharibulbul International Music Festival kicks off in Shusha [PHOTOS]

14 May 2026 14:36 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

The 9th Kharibulbul International Music Festival has kicked off in Shusha on May 14, AzerNEWS reports.

The event is organized by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation and the Azerbaijan Culture Ministry.

The festival opened at Jidir Plain with the dance composition "Mənim Azərbaycanım" and the work "Cənnətim Qarabağ" by renowned composer Jahangir Jahangirov.

This year's Kharibulbul Festival once again brings together not only local artists but also music ensembles and solo performers from other countries.

One of the main goals of this musical celebration is to contribute to the development of cultural dialogue, encourage the exchange of ideas among professionals, and support the creativity of young musicians.

In addition to Azerbaijani performers, artists from the United States, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Turkmenistan, Turkiye, and Japan have been invited to the festival.

Both established performers and young musicians will take the stage at the event.