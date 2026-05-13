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Wednesday, May 13, 2026

Copper prices near record highs amid Middle East tensions

13 May 2026 14:27 (UTC+04:00)
Copper prices near record highs amid Middle East tensions
Ulviyya Poladova
Ulviyya Poladova
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Global copper prices are approaching record levels amid concerns over declining supply linked to tensions in the Middle East, AzerNEWS reports. According to market data, the price of copper has risen above...

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