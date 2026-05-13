Azerbaijan's film industry in spotlight at 'Screen International' magazine

13 May 2026 18:24 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

The May issue of the United Kingdom's leading international film industry publication, "Screen International", has been dedicated to Azerbaijan, AzerNEWS reports citing the Azerbaijan Culture Ministry.

The magazine's cover highlights Azerbaijan's film production reforms, particularly the cash rebate mechanism.

Based on the Decision of the Cabinet of Ministers of the Republic of Azerbaijan dated July 4, 2025, 25 percent of expenses incurred for the purchase of goods, works, and services for film production in the country is reimbursed to producers.

In addition, if at least three established criteria for the promotion of national culture are met, an additional 15 percent of the expenses is refunded. Thus, production companies can receive up to 40 percent of their costs back. Based on this incentive, the magazine states that Azerbaijan is set to become a preferred destination for international film producers.

The May issue of the magazine is dedicated to the 79th Cannes Film Festival. Azerbaijan is currently represented at the festival with a national pavilion.

Screen International is a leading British film industry magazine that provides news, analysis, and insight into the global film business. It covers areas such as film production, distribution, box office performance, film festivals, and industry trends.

Founded in 1889, the publication originally began under a different name and has been published as "Screen International" since 1975. It is widely read by film professionals, producers, distributors, and festival organizers.

The magazine is particularly known for its coverage of major international events such as the Cannes Film Festival, Venice Film Festival, and Berlin International Film Festival, as well as its reports on emerging film markets and production incentives worldwide.