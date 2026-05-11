Hakan Fidan heads for Qatar to discuss bilateral issues

11 May 2026 17:35 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Poladova Read more

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan is scheduled to visit Qatar on May 12 to discuss the situation surrounding the Strait of Hormuz, AzerNEWS reports.

According to reports from foreign media, Fidan is expected to outline Turkey’s expectations regarding navigation security in the Strait of Hormuz and emphasize its strategic importance for regional security and global economic stability.

During the talks, the Turkish foreign minister is also expected to stress that the most important priority is achieving a lasting resolution to tensions in the Persian Gulf.

Fidan is also expected to underline that recent developments in the region once again demonstrate the growing importance of military and military-technical cooperation among regional partners.

In addition, the Turkish diplomat plans to draw international attention to Israel’s actions in the Gaza Strip and the humanitarian crisis resulting from the conflict.

It should be noted that Hakan Fidan previously visited Qatar in March 2026.