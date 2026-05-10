Azerbaijan to export 986 tons of diesel fuel to Armenia

10 May 2026 11:38 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Poladova Read more

Azerbaijan is set to export another batch of petroleum products to Armenia, AzerNEWS reports.

According to reports, 16 railcars carrying 986 tons of diesel fuel will be dispatched to Armenia today.

At the same time, additional transit cargo from Russia to Armenia will pass through Azerbaijani territory.

On May 10, six railcars carrying 406 tons of fertilizer and four railcars loaded with 276 tons of grain are scheduled to depart from Bilajari station toward the Boyuk Kesik direction.

So far, more than 27,000 tons of grain, over 4,000 tons of fertilizers, 133 tons of aluminum, and 68 tons of buckwheat have been transported from Russia to Armenia via transit through Azerbaijan.