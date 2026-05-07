Iran considers US offer as Trump predicts quick end to conflict

7 May 2026 22:55 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

Donald Trump has predicted that the conflict involving Iran will be “over quickly,” adding that most people understand his goal of preventing Tehran from advancing its nuclear ambitions, AzerNEWS reports, citing foreign media.

His remarks come after Iranian officials stated that a U.S. proposal aimed at ending the conflict is “still under consideration.”

According to the U.S. news outlet Axios, the White House believes it may be close to finalizing a 14-point memorandum of understanding with Iran, which could serve as a framework for more detailed nuclear negotiations.

The proposed document is described as a one-page outline covering key principles. Reported provisions include a suspension of Iran’s uranium enrichment activities, the gradual lifting of sanctions, and the restoration of free navigation through the Strait of Hormuz.

However, the proposal has already faced skepticism. A senior Iranian parliamentary figure dismissed it as a “wish list,” while a spokesperson for Iran’s Foreign Ministry said that Tehran would convey its position on the proposal through Pakistani mediators.

Pakistan’s Foreign Minister stated that his country is “working to transform this ceasefire into a permanent end to hostilities,” emphasizing ongoing diplomatic efforts.

According to Axios, the memorandum is based on unnamed U.S. officials and other sources familiar with the discussions. They note that many of the outlined measures would depend on reaching a final, binding agreement between both sides.

Even the mention of easing restrictions in the Strait of Hormuz is particularly significant, as this waterway handles roughly a fifth of the world’s oil shipments—making it one of the most strategically sensitive chokepoints in global energy trade. Any agreement affecting it would have wide-reaching economic consequences far beyond the region.