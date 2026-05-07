Filmmakers Union explores role of documentary film in modern society [PHOTOS]

7 May 2026 15:23 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

A discussion titled "Documentary Cinema: Between Film and Television" has been held at the Azerbaijan Filmmakers Union, AzerNEWS reports.

The event was attended by the Filmmakers Union's board secretaries, directors, and producers Turkan Huseyn and Tahir Tahirovich, as well as director Fariz Ahmadov.

The event was moderated by film critic Sevda Sultanova.

The discussion addressed issues related to the content, stylistics, and visual language of documentary cinema, as well as its place within the broader world of filmmaking. Participants also discussed the influence of television aesthetics, to which documentary cinema often becomes subject.

The participants spoke about the traditions of the national school of documentary filmmaking, noting that documentaries often surpass feature films in the relevance of their subject matter and in the use of new, unconventional approaches. Ethical standards and financial issues in the field of documentary filmmaking were also among the main topics of discussion.

Documentary cinema is a form of cinematic art based on the filming of real events, people, and phenomena. This very specificity defines the ethics and uniqueness of the filming process. Like all cinema, it seeks to create an emotional impact on the audience, but it achieves this through different artistic means.

Documentary filmmaking has its own dramaturgy and directorial vision; however, filmmakers always remain tied to reality. This imposes certain boundaries regarding the honest portrayal of reality, without distorting the truth, and while remaining faithful to the chosen material and ethically responsible toward the subjects.

Feature films often borrow authenticity, emotional openness, and that unique rhythm from documentaries — qualities that are almost impossible to recreate in a studio environment. Documentary cinema stays one step ahead because living reality is always richer than any artistic imagination.

Contemporary Azerbaijani documentary cinema is now reaching a new level. It is no longer merely dry chronicle-style filmmaking, but rather a profound reflection on historical memory and a desire to preserve unique cultural heritage.

The turn of the century brought Azerbaijan a series of major transformations that encouraged a new understanding of reality, something that today is also reflected in the country's documentary cinema.

By observing everyday life and telling vivid human stories, documentary filmmakers search for answers to fundamental questions. At the same time, while striving for documentary accuracy, filmmakers preserve their own personal and emotional perspective within the frame.

Founded in 2012, the Azerbaijan Filmmakers Union (AUF) focuses on the development of local cinema as an integral part of national culture and world cinema.

Azerbaijani cinema has come to be an internationally recognized modern art, enjoying huge popularity and recognition at international film festivals, which frequently award the national films.

Over the past years, more than 300 films and 1,200 documentaries, as well as hundreds of cartoons, have been filmed.

The Azerbaijan Filmmakers Union is a member of the Confederation of Unions of Cinematographers of the CIS and Baltic States.