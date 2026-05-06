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Wednesday, May 6, 2026

Azerbaijan’s external sector remains favorable amid rising trade surplus

6 May 2026 11:43 (UTC+04:00)
Azerbaijan’s external sector remains favorable amid rising trade surplus
Qabil Ashirov
Qabil Ashirov
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Azerbaijan’s external sector indicators continue to remain favorable, AzerNEWS reports, citing the Central Bank of Azerbaijan. The central bank noted that the country recorded a trade surplus of...

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