Azerbaijan Army demonstrates high professionalism in EFES-2026 exercise [PHOTOS/VIDEO]

7 May 2026 14:09 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Poladova Read more

"EFES-2026" multinational joint exercise, being conducted in the fraternal Republic of Türkiye with the participation of a group of servicemen from the Azerbaijan Army, is successfully ongoing.

Pursuant to the plan for the next phase of the exercise, representatives from Azerbaijan, Türkiye, Albania, Niger, Nigeria, and Romania carried out drills on search operations in caves, shelters, tunnels, and mountaineering training.

Within the exercise adapted to real combat conditions, Azerbaijan Army servicemen demonstrated a high level of professionalism and expertise in the accomplishment of assigned tasks.