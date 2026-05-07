Azerbaijan, Mongolia sign Air Services Agreement [PHOTOS]

7 May 2026 13:47 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Poladova Read more

Azerbaijan and Mongolia have signed an Air Services Agreement, AzerNEWS reports.

The announcement was made by Rashad Nabiyev through a post on his account on X.

According to the minister, the agreement was signed during a meeting with Borkhuu Delgersaikhan, Mongolia’s Minister of Roads and Transport, in Germany.

During the talks, the sides discussed prospects for expanding cooperation in the field of transportation, with particular focus on increasing opportunities in road and air transportation between the two countries.

As part of the meeting, the parties signed the "Air Services Agreement between the Government of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Government of Mongolia."

According to Nabiyev, the document will contribute to the development of economic and cultural relations between Azerbaijan and Mongolia while creating favorable conditions for effective cooperation between airlines. He also noted that the agreement will establish a solid contractual and legal framework for the implementation of flights between the two countries.