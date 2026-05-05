Russia сancels Victory Day parade in Crimea as it scales down celebrations

5 May 2026 17:52 (UTC+04:00)

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Authorities in Crimea have decided not to hold mass events marking Victory Day in the Great Patriotic War this year, citing security concerns, AzerNEWS reports.

The announcement was made by Sergey Aksyonov via his official Telegram channel. According to Aksyonov, traditional events such as the military parade and the “Immortal Regiment” march have been canceled to ensure public safety.

“At the same time, we will do everything necessary and possible to pay tribute to our dear veterans … to hold celebratory events in various formats,” he said, adding that the republic will still mark the occasion appropriately.

Meanwhile, in Moscow, the annual Victory Day parade on Red Square is expected to take place on May 9, but in a scaled-down format.

According to Dmitry Peskov, the decision to limit the scale of the parade, including the absence of military equipment, is linked to security concerns and the threat of potential provocations amid ongoing tensions involving Ukraine.

Last year’s parade was held on a larger scale due to the anniversary of Victory Day, Peskov noted.

Earlier, Russian officials had called for heightened preparedness in response to possible provocations during the commemorations.