Mild earthquake hits Caspian Sea, no damage reported

5 May 2026 10:00 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov Read more

A 3.7-magnitude earthquake was recorded in the Caspian Sea, AzerNEWS reports, citing Azerbaijan’s Republican Seismological Service Center.

The Center noted that the tremor occurred at 08:45:30 local time. The earthquake’s epicenter was located at a depth of 19 kilometers beneath the seabed, indicating a relatively moderate underground movement.

Preliminary assessments suggest that the quake was mild and unlikely to have caused significant impact on coastal areas. No immediate reports of damage or casualties have been released. However, experts note that even low-magnitude seismic events are closely monitored, as they provide valuable data on tectonic activity in the Caspian region.

The Caspian Sea area is known for occasional seismic activity due to its complex geological structure. Authorities continue to observe the situation and will provide updates if further developments occur.