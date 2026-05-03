Baku Marathon 2026 brings together thousands as winners crowned across categories [PHOTOS]

3 May 2026 19:27 (UTC+04:00)

A concert and entertainment program was presented at the start and finish zone of the “Baku Marathon 2026,” held at the initiative of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, AzerNEWS reports.

According to reports, this year’s marathon marked a significant milestone, as the race was held for the first time over a full 42-kilometer distance, instead of the traditional 21-kilometer route. A total of 25,000 participants took part in the event, highlighting its growing popularity.

In the men’s competition, Ahmet Alkanoglu from Türkiye was the first to cross the finish line. Vitaliy Shafar from Ukraine secured second place, while Yrskeldi Akerov from Kyrgyzstan finished third.

In the women’s race, Elena Tolstykh from Russia claimed first place. Anna Yusupova from Azerbaijan came second, while Shirin Akimbay from Kazakhstan placed third.