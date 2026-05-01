Vatican hosts event presenting joint projects with Heydar Aliyev Foundation [PHOTOS]

1 May 2026 15:12 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

On April 30, a presentation ceremony of projects implemented jointly with the Heydar Aliyev Foundation was held at the Chancellery Palace in the Vatican, AzerNEWS reports.

The event was attended by officials of the Holy See and Italy, scientific, political and public figures, as well as representatives of the Vatican and Italian diplomatic corps. Information was presented on the history of cooperation between the Heydar Aliyev Foundation and the Vatican and on projects implemented since 2012. The book "Pontes Culturae" (Bridges of Culture), covering these projects, as well as a documentary film reflecting the friendly and cooperative relations that have developed over the years between the Holy See and Azerbaijan, the cultural and humanitarian initiatives of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation in the Vatican, and work carried out in the restoration of historical and religious heritage sites, were also presented.

The publication "Pontes Culturae" was prepared by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, the Pontifical Commission for Sacred Archaeology of the Vatican, and the Embassy of Azerbaijan to the Holy See. The first copy of the book was presented to Pope Leo XIV during a meeting with Mehriban Aliyeva, President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, as part of her visit to the Vatican in October 2025.

The presented publication and documentary highlight the history of relations between Azerbaijan and the Vatican, the role of the first official visit of National Leader Heydar Aliyev to the Vatican in 1997 in the development of relations between the two states, cooperation between Azerbaijan and the Holy See, and mutual official visits aimed at expanding intercultural and interreligious dialogue. They also reflect projects implemented by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation in the Vatican since 2012.

The publication and film also cover restoration of the catacombs with the Pontifical Commission for Sacred Archaeology, digitization of manuscripts with the Vatican Apostolic Library, restoration works in the Vatican Museums, as well as in St. Peter’s Basilica and the Basilica of St. Paul, and cooperation projects with the Bambino Gesù Pediatric Hospital of the Holy See.

During the event, gratitude was expressed to President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and Mehriban Aliyeva, President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, for their policies and efforts aimed at deepening cooperation between the two countries.

Ilgar Mukhtarov, Ambassador of Azerbaijan to the Holy See, stated that, on the initiative of Mehriban Aliyeva, the Foundation has implemented numerous projects aimed at preserving cultural and religious heritage in various regions of the world, including the Vatican. It was emphasized that these projects are not limited to the restoration of architectural monuments but also represent an expression of respect for humanity’s shared memory, the establishment of a spiritual dialogue between past and future, and the transmission of universal values to future generations.

Pasquale Iacobone, President of the Pontifical Commission for Sacred Archaeology, highly praised the cooperation between the Heydar Aliyev Foundation and the Vatican. It was noted that cooperation with the Vatican began with the first agreement signed in 2012 and subsequently expanded step by step, continuing with the restoration and opening to the public of the Catacombs of Saints Marcellinus and Peter, as well as the Catacombs of Saint Sebastian. Agreements signed in 2016, 2018, and 2021 further strengthened and institutionalized this cooperation.

It was emphasized that the implemented projects are considered not only part of the heritage of Rome or the Catholic Church, but the shared heritage of humanity as a whole, and therefore their preservation and transmission to future generations is of great importance. It was also noted that restoration and conservation work carried out with the support of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation has contributed not only to the preservation of monuments but also to scientific and technological progress. The application of new methods in restoration has contributed to the development of academic research as well.

Giovanni Cesare Pagazzi, Head of the Apostolic Library and Archives, noted in his speech that libraries and archives are not only centers of scientific research but also important platforms for dialogue between different cultures and peoples. It was emphasized that the documents and manuscripts preserved in these institutions reflect the shared memory of humanity and unite scholars around common values.

It was noted that these institutions, while being under the direct patronage of the Holy See, also serve as "places of peace." It was emphasized that support for such cultural centers is, in essence, a contribution to peace and mutual understanding.

Anar Alakbarov, Executive Director of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, spoke about the Foundation’s activities in the field of restoration of historical monuments and the leading role of First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva in implementing these projects. He noted that, as a continuation of cooperation with the Vatican, new agreements have been signed for the restoration of four monuments located in the Basilica of Saint Paul in the Vatican, and that presentations of restored monuments are planned in the near future with the participation of local institutions.

Anar Alakbarov also stated that the Heydar Aliyev Foundation implements projects to preserve cultural heritage not only in Azerbaijan but also in various countries around the world, and that the expansion of such activities is planned.

The event then featured the presentation of a triptych carpet composition created within the "Abrahamic Religions" project of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, dedicated to Judaism, Christianity, and Islam. Each carpet symbolizes a different religion and culture, but when brought together, they express humanity’s shared values—peace, compassion, and justice. The project is a manifestation of the universal values rooted in Azerbaijani culture and of its cultural diplomacy strategy.