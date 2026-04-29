Figure skating legend arrives in Baku for training camp [PHOTOS]

29 April 2026 15:45 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

Four-time Olympic medalist, three-time world champion, and seven-time European champion Yevgeni Plushenko has once again visited Baku, AzerNEWS reports citing the Azerbaijan Ministry of Youth and Sports.

The experienced specialist took part in a figure skating training camp held in Baku. The training camp, organized at the Ice Arena of the Heydar Aliyev Sports and Concert Complex, lasted from April 24 to 28.

As part of the camp, on April 27 and 28, Evgeni Plushenko also conducted masterclasses for the "Ocaq" and "Tamis" figure skating clubs operating in Azerbaijan.

After today's training sessions, the Olympic champion shared his views on the development of figure skating in the country:

"I am very happy to be part of the Azerbaijani team. The Winter Sports Federation invited me to help the athletes and the national figure skating team. We have already been here for a week. We are working with the children and the Azerbaijani national team. I think a strong team will be formed, and good results will be achieved step by step. We will meet again soon. In about a month and a half, I will be here again to train with the children. By the way, there are many children, and I believe that figure skating should be developed in Azerbaijan. Although we are not yet at the desired high level, we can achieve it by working together. Therefore,

I invite everyone interested to bring their children to train professionally in figure skating. Together with our team, we will work here to raise figure skating to a higher level. I think this is good news."

Note that the interest in winter sports is currently increasing in the country due to the steps being taken to develop these sports.