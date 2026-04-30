World marks Int'l Jazz Day with gala concerts and cultural events

30 April 2026 17:31 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

Every year on April 30, the world celebrates International Jazz Day, AzerNEWS reports.

Proclaimed by UNESCO in 2011, the occasion is marked by vibrant concert programs in jazz-loving countries across the globe. Today, it is observed in nearly 190 countries each year.

International Jazz Day is celebrated with roundtables, masterclasses on jazz improvisation, and a variety of themed cultural events. These festivities traditionally culminate in a special concert program at Congo Square in New Orleans, widely regarded as the birthplace of jazz.

Azerbaijani jazz is distinguished by its unique character and deep musical roots. Blending the structures of American jazz with the traditional sounds of mugham, the genre began to take shape in the late 1930s.

Pioneering composers Niyazi and Tofig Guliyev played a key role in its formation by establishing the State Estrada Orchestra, laying the groundwork for future generations.

The development of jazz in Azerbaijan gained new momentum with the emergence of innovative ensembles and performers. The "Gaya" ensemble, founded by Rafig Babayev, brought fresh energy to the scene and earned widespread acclaim throughout the former Soviet Union. Later, the artistry of Vagif Mustafazadeh marked a transformative period, as he masterfully fused jazz improvisation with mugham traditions, creating a distinctive and influential sound.

Today, that legacy continues to thrive. Artists such as Aziza Mustafazadeh carry forward this heritage on international stages, while a new generation of musicians ensures its ongoing evolution.

Among them, Isfar Sarabski, a winner of the Montreux Jazz Festival, symbolizes the global recognition of Azerbaijani jazz. Alongside him, performers like Rain Sultanov, Salman Gambarov, Emil Afrasiyab, and Shahin Novrasli continue to expand the genre's reach and relevance.

International Jazz Day 2026, marking its 15th anniversary on April 30, highlights jazz as a powerful medium for promoting unity, peace, and intercultural dialogue worldwide. Chicago has been selected as the official Global

Host city for this year's celebrations, underscoring its deep-rooted jazz heritage and its ongoing contribution to building cultural connections through music.

The 15th-anniversary celebration emphasizes jazz's importance in fostering peace, diversity, dignity, and cultural and artistic exchange. It will include a major All-Star Global Concert featuring renowned artists such as Herbie Hancock, Marcus Miller, and Dee Dee Bridgewater.