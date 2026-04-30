Azerbaijan U-17 finish UEFA Development Tournament with victory

30 April 2026 16:53 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

Azerbaijan's U-17 national football team has played its final match in the UEFA Development Tournament, AzerNEWS reports.

The team faced Pakistan's U-17 side in its third match of the competition.

The game, held at the Namys Stadium in Shymkent, Kazakhstan, ended with a 1–0 victory for Azerbaijan.

Nazim Aliyev scored the winning goal in the 77th minute.

As a result, Agil Nabiyev's team concluded the tournament, which featured four national sides, with a total of 5 points.

Earlier in the competition, the U-17 team played against Russia (0–5) and Kazakhstan (1–1, winning 4–2 on penalties).

UEFA Development Tournaments are international youth football competitions, mainly for U-16 teams but also including U-15, U-17, and U-18 age groups.

Launched in 2012, they are designed to give talented young players valuable international match experience.

Rather than prioritizing results, the tournaments emphasize player and team development, offering opportunities to refine skills, experiment with tactics, and gain experience in a competitive but developmental setting.

Both boys' and girls' national teams from Europe and beyond take part in these events.