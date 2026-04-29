YouTube introduce new AI feature

29 April 2026 22:22 (UTC+04:00)

by Alimat Aliyeva

Google has introduced an experimental feature called Ask YouTube, a chatbot designed to search and analyze content on YouTube. The tool allows users to submit complex queries and receive detailed responses that combine concise text explanations with relevant video clips and precise timestamps. It also supports follow-up questions, making the search experience more interactive and conversational, AzerNEWS reports.

Currently, the feature is being tested through YouTube Labs. It is available only to YouTube Premium subscribers in the United States who are over 18, and the trial is set to run until June 8. To use it, users need to enable the option in their account settings. Once activated, the Ask YouTube button appears in the search bar, offering prompts or allowing users to enter their own queries.

For example, the chatbot can briefly summarize the events of the Apollo 11 Moon Landing and suggest relevant video segments with specific timestamps. However, journalists who tested the feature noted that it can sometimes return a standard list of videos instead of a structured answer or make occasional factual errors.

The launch reflects Google’s broader push to integrate artificial intelligence into its services. An interesting aspect is how this tool could reshape content discovery: instead of scrolling through multiple videos, users may increasingly rely on AI-generated summaries to find key information faster. At the same time, audience reactions remain mixed — many YouTube users are cautious about AI-generated content and expect such innovations to focus on improving search accuracy and recommendation quality rather than simply adding new features.