Neftchi draw record crowd in home match against Qarabag

28 April 2026 15:32 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

The Azerbaijan Premier League Round 29 clash between "Neftchi" and "Qarabag" drew a crowd of 9,500 spectators, AzerNEWS reports.

This is the highest attendance at a home Premier League match for the Baku club in the last 15 seasons.

The last time a larger crowd was recorded at the "Black-and-Whites" home ground was during the 2010/2011 season.

On February 13, 2011, 10,000 spectators watched the match against "Khazar Lankaran" (0–0) at the Tofig Bahramov Republican Stadium.

Note that in the match held at "Palms Sports Arena," the visitors won 5–1.

The Azerbaijan Premier League was first organized in 2007 and succeeded the Top Division, which existed from 1992 to 2007. FC Qarabag won the title in the 2022–2023 season for the tenth time.

The 2025/2026 Azerbaijan Premier League features 12 teams playing a 3-round format (33 matches) running from August 2025 to May 2026.

Matches began on August 15, 2025. The league has expanded to 12 teams to increase competition.

Champions enter the UEFA Champions League, with 2nd/3rd place entering the UEFA Conference League.