Kazakhstan diverts 260,000 tonnes of oil to alternative export routes

28 April 2026 12:42 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Poladova Read more

Kazakhstan is set to redirect 260,000 tonnes of crude oil to alternative export routes in May 2026, AzerNEWS reports.

This move comes as a result of adjustments to the transit schedule for oil destined for Germany's Schwedt refinery via the "Druzhba" pipeline.



According to Kazinform, the diverted volumes will be channeled through established and technically proven alternative routes. Specifically, 100,000 tonnes will be sent to the port of Ust-Luga, while an additional 160,000 tonnes will be directed into the Caspian Pipeline Consortium (CPC) system.



The Ministry of Energy emphasized that this redirection of oil flows has been coordinated and agreed upon with all relevant shippers and is purely operational in nature.

The cessation of transit could pose significant challenges for Germany, as Kazakhstan is a crucial supplier, providing nearly 20% of the oil for the major PCK Schwedt refinery. This facility is vital for Germany's energy security, producing 90% of the gasoline, aviation fuel, diesel, and heating oil consumed in Berlin and the neighboring state of Brandenburg.

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