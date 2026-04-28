DanceAbility Azerbaijan presents inclusive multidisciplinary exhibition within Int'l Carpet Festival 2026 [PHOTOS]

28 April 2026 12:23 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

DanceAbility Azerbaijan presents an inclusive multidisciplinary exhibition titled "My Grandmother's Carpet," AzerNEWS reports.

This event is an inclusive multidisciplinary exhibition bringing together digital performance, storytelling, workshops, and panel discussions. It is accessible to all visitors and will be held in Azerbaijani and English.

The exhibition will take place on May 2-3, 2026, at the Center of Contemporary Art (15 Qüllə St., Old City), as part of the International Carpet Festival. The main sponsor of "My Grandmother's Carpet" is bp. The festival is organized by Azerkhalcha OJSC.

Visitors are invited to explore Azerbaijan's rich carpet heritage through a variety of artistic and interactive formats, and to actively engage in the experience. Just as every carpet pattern is unique, every person is different, perceiving, understanding, and expressing the world in their own way. This event highlights how these differences can bring people together rather than divide them.

Carpets are presented not only as historical objects, but also as a living part of cultural heritage and an essential element of Azerbaijani identity. Personal stories collected from different regions of the country become part of the exhibition, emphasizing the human dimension of this heritage. These stories are shared and brought to life through various formats within the program.

Through its activities, the program creates opportunities for dialogue, learning, and exchange between artists, carpet weavers, and visitors. The digital performance artistically reflects this idea of connection: the process of weaving transforms into movement, with performers linking to one another like threads of a carpet, symbolizing human connection.

Accessibility is a core principle of the event, with sign language interpretation, audio description, and human-centered design principles ensuring participation for all audiences. This approach has been central to DanceAbility Azerbaijan's work since 2017.

The title of the event is inspired by the personal story of Nigar Sultanova, founder of DanceAbility Azerbaijan, and memories connected to a family carpet passed down from her great-grandmother to her grandmother - Saltanat Mammadova. This concept has evolved into a shared vision through collaboration with the creative team - Gandaf Akbarli, Zarifa Babayeva, Fidan Piriyeva, Farid Ojiyev, Kamran Zeynalli, Bashir Shahmuradov, Ramin Farzullayev and Asif Aliyev - as well as UK-based artists Constant Vigier and Hadi Rahmani.

The preparation process lasted four months and brought together more than 40 participants, including artists, carpet weavers, and technical staff, with and without disabilities. Within the framework of collaboration between DanceAbility Azerbaijan and Azerkhalcha OJSC, the organization's director Emin Mammadov, along with Asmar Babayeva and Nigar Ismayilzade, also contributed to the project.

Visitors from Azerbaijan and abroad are invited to attend the exhibition on May 2–3, 2026, to discover carpet culture up close and to help revive and carry forward shared memories. As long as carpet traditions live on, new stories continue to emerge, are passed from generation to generation, and shared.

The main sponsor of "My Grandmother's Carpet" is bp. The International Carpet Festival is organized by Azerkhalcha OJSC and the Administration of the "Icherisheher" State Historical-Architectural Reserve, with support from the Ministry of Economy and AZPROMO, the Azerbaijan Export and Investment Promotion Agency.

Founded in 2017 by Nigar Sultanova, DanceAbility Azerbaijan brings together people with and without disabilities, contributing to the development of inclusive communities. Through art, sport, and educational programs, the organization promotes equal participation and creates an environment where everyone feels they belong.

DanceAbility Azerbaijan's directions and activities include movement-based classes, professional training programs, inclusive community gatherings, dance performances, and consulting on human-centered event design. Within this framework, the organization collaborates with partners to foster sustainable social impact and promote awareness of disability inclusion.