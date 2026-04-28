BYD Q1 revenue drops but beats forecasts
by Alimat Aliyeva
BYD Company Limited announced on Tuesday that its operating revenue for the first quarter of 2026 reached 150.23 billion yuan (approximately $22.02 billion), AzerNEWS reports, citing foreign media.
The figure represents an 11% year-on-year decline, but still came in above market expectations. The Chinese automaker’s net profit attributable to shareholders amounted to 4.08 billion yuan, down 55% compared to the same period last year.
Despite the sharp drop in profit, analysts note that the results reflect a broader transition period for BYD, as the company continues to invest heavily in expanding production capacity, battery technology, and overseas markets. These long-term investments are putting pressure on short-term profitability but are aimed at strengthening its global competitiveness.
BYD has been rapidly increasing its presence outside China, particularly in Europe and Southeast Asia, where demand for electric vehicles is growing and competition with Tesla and other global manufacturers is intensifying.
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