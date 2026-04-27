Composers' Union holds conference highlighting Uzeyir Hajibayli's legacy [PHOTOS]

27 April 2026 16:49 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

The Azerbaijan Composers' Union has hosted a scientific and practical conference dedicated to the 140th anniversary of the great Azerbaijani composer and public figure Uzeyir Hajibayli, AzerNEWS reports.

The event was organized as part of the Action Plan stemming from the relevant Presidential Order signed by President Ilham Aliyev.

The conference focused on the contemporary relevance of Uzeyir Hajibayli's legacy and its fundamental influence on the creativity of young composers.

Speaking at the event, Chair of the Azerbaijan Composers' Union, corresponding member of the Azerbaijan National Academy of Sciences (ANAS), People's Artist and Professor Firangiz Alizade stressed the importance of artistic continuity.

She noted that every initiative dedicated to the founder of Azerbaijani musical history strengthens the connection to national roots and that new research and performances will continue to shed light on the path of young music scholars.

Member of the Azerbaijani Parliament Aydin Mirzazade stated that Uzeyir Hajibayli was not only a genius composer but also a great educator and public figure who introduced Azerbaijan's national identity to the world through the language of music. He highlighted the state's continuous support for cultural figures and researchers, stressing that such scientific and artistic initiatives play a crucial role in passing national heritage to future generations.

The conference also featured presentations on current issues in musicology. Speeches were delivered by Union Secretary Ilaha Gismat, PhD in Art Studies Saadat Tahmirazgizi, and Head of the Union's Press Service Aysel Karim, who discussed various aspects of contemporary musical scholarship.

The artistic segment of the event included performances of works by modern Azerbaijani composers. Pieces by Sara Dilruba, Lala Ahmadova, and Uzeyir Mammadov were performed by laureates of international competitions and talented young musicians.

The program also featured an arrangement by Ilham Azmanli for four kanuns of the overture to Uzeyir Hajibayli's operetta "The Cloth Peddler".

The event concluded with a performance of Gulchohra's elegy and aria from "The Cloth Peddler," performed by Honored Artist Nargiz Karimova.

Uzeyir Hajibayli played a foundational role in shaping Azerbaijani national music and is widely recognized as the founder of modern professional music in the country. He is credited with composing the first opera in the Islamic world, marking a historic milestone in both Azerbaijani and regional musical culture.

His groundbreaking opera "Leyli and Majnun" (1908) became the first synthesis of Western operatic form with Azerbaijani mugham traditions. The work was based on classical Eastern poetry and enriched with folk melodies and improvisational elements passed down through oral tradition, establishing a new artistic language that bridged East and West.

Uzeyir Hajibayli continued to develop this national musical synthesis in later operas such as "Sheikh Sanan," "Rustam and Sohrab," "Asli and Karam," "Shakh Abbas and Khurshid Banu," and "Leyli and Majnun". These works consistently integrated Azerbaijani mugham, folk songs, and rhythmic dance patterns into a structured operatic form, helping to formalize national musical identity within academic composition.

Beyond opera, he made a significant contribution to musical comedy and popular theatre. His three famous comedies, including "Husband and Wife" (1910),"If Not That One, Then This One" (1911), and "The Cloth Peddler" (1913), combined satire, everyday social themes, and accessible melodies, making them widely popular among audiences of all social backgrounds.

Among these, "The Cloth Peddler" achieved extraordinary international success. It has been translated into dozens of languages and staged in more than 60 countries, including the United States, Austria, France, China, Greece, India, Russia, and Turkiye. Its universal themes of love, freedom of choice, and social tradition have ensured its lasting appeal on global stages.

In addition to his compositional work, Uzeyir Hajibayli was also an influential musicologist, educator, journalist, and public intellectual. He authored theoretical works on Azerbaijani folk music, contributed to music education, and played a key role in establishing professional music institutions in Azerbaijan.