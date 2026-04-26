Czech PM visits Azerbaijan

26 April 2026 17:15 (UTC+04:00)

"Azerbaijan. My first official trip outside the EU is just beginning," Andrej Babiš wrote on his page on X.

Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babiš has departed for a visit to Azerbaijan, AzerNEWS reports.

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