Presidents of Azerbaijan and Ukraine delivered press statements [PHOTOS]

25 April 2026 13:56 (UTC+04:00)

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President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy delivered press statements in Gabala on April 25, AzerNEWS reports.

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