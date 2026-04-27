Baku hosts the DNA Day Youth Forum bringing together scientists and young researchers [PHOTOS]

27 April 2026 15:06 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Poladova Read more

The “Molecular World: April 27 DNA Day” Youth Forum was held in Baku, gathering scientists, geneticists, and young researchers to mark DNA Day and discuss recent developments in molecular biology and biotechnology, AzerNEWS reports.

The event served as a platform for scientific exchange and dialogue on key advancements in genetics and related fields.

During the forum, experts highlighted the evolution of science from the discovery of DNA to modern molecular biology. Discussions focused on major technological developments, including Real-Time PCR, Sanger sequencing and its clinical applications, Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS), and CRISPR-Cas9 gene-editing tools.

The forum was addressed by Vice President of the Azerbaijan National Academy of Sciences and Director General of the Institute of Molecular Biology and Biotechnologies, Academician Irada Huseynova, along with Representative of the Department of Work with Scientific Institutions of the State Agency for Science and Higher Education Babek Alibayov, Head of the Clinical Laboratory Department of “Referans Medical Group” Aslihan Dagdemir, and Representative of the Azerbaijan Science and Innovation Volunteers, Nargiz Ismayilli.

Academician Irada Huseynova emphasized the significance of DNA research in modern science, noting that the discovery of the DNA molecule in 1953 laid the foundation for major scientific breakthroughs, including the decoding of the human genome.

She also highlighted the importance of youth participation in scientific development, stating: “The development of any field depends on youth. The Institute of Molecular Biology and Biotechnologies can also be called an institute of youth. More than 70 percent of the employees here are young people.”

Babek Alibayov noted that the forum would contribute to the future development of science in Azerbaijan, particularly in the field of molecular biology. He added that youth involvement in science is increasing due to targeted state policies and ongoing projects implemented by the Ministry of Science and Education and its affiliated institutions.

The event concluded with presentations and interactive question-and-answer sessions involving participants.