Baku, Kyiv move closer as new geopolitical realities emerge

27 April 2026 17:08 (UTC+04:00)

by Mazahir Afandiyev,

Today, as a state that has fully restored its sovereignty, Azerbaijan expresses its commitment to a policy based on equality and mutual trust with all friendly states and partners that demonstrate respect for our country’s independence and territorial integrity. The Republic of Ukraine is one of those friendly states that has recognized Azerbaijan’s territorial integrity and has consistently supported our country’s just and rightful cause on the political stage.

Diplomatic relations between Ukraine and Azerbaijan were established on January 31, 1992. Although both states recognized each other’s independence in a short time, the opening of diplomatic missions occurred somewhat later. The Embassy of Ukraine in Azerbaijan began its activities on May 5, 1996, while Azerbaijan’s Embassy in Ukraine was opened on March 17, 1997.

Despite bilateral contacts between the leaders of the two countries taking place on various platforms even earlier, the first official visit of the President of Azerbaijan, National Leader Heydar Aliyev, to Ukraine took place on March 24–25, 1997.

Today, Azerbaijan and Ukraine are not only friends but also important strategic partners. The signing of two documents on strategic partnership in Kyiv in 2008 and in Baku in 2011 made a practical contribution to the formation and development of relations between the two countries. At the same time, sincere friendly relations between the heads of state, high-level dialogue, and mutual understanding play an important role.

The meetings held during the visit of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to our country on April 25, 2026, not only create conditions for Azerbaijan and Ukraine to become closer and for our peoples to strengthen their friendship, but also lay the foundation for new cooperation opportunities against the backdrop of a changing global political architecture.

Within the framework of the visit, both bilateral meetings between the Presidents and expanded meetings with the participation of government representatives once again confirmed the high level of relations between the two independent states. As President Ilham Aliyev noted in his press statement: “Over the past four years, this is our seventh meeting. The exchange of views we have had and the subsequent contacts have elevated Ukraine–Azerbaijan relations to a higher level.”

As emphasized by both heads of state, these relations aim to further develop the mutual trust, respect, and strategic friendship established so far, as well as to deepen economic and trade relations with Azerbaijan, which has become a leading and driving force in the South Caucasus region.

It should be noted that, in order to support the people of Ukraine, who have been living under conditions of intense war for more than four years, humanitarian aid has been sent to the friendly country by the instruction of the President of Azerbaijan. Additionally, through SOCAR, which operates widely in Ukraine, assistance has been provided in the energy sector, especially during the winter season. At the same time, efforts by the Azerbaijani government to bring children affected by the war in Ukraine to our country for rehabilitation services continue successfully today.

In general, inter-ministerial political consultations and the joint intergovernmental commission on economic cooperation play an important role in the development of Azerbaijan–Ukraine bilateral relations. Alongside the bilateral format, relations between the two countries are also successfully carried out within international organizations. Within platforms such as the UN, OSCE, GUAM, BSEC, and others, our countries demonstrate mutual support.

Interparliamentary friendship group platforms are also of particular importance in deepening relations between the two countries. The working group on Azerbaijan–Ukraine interparliamentary relations has been operating in the Milli Majlis since 1995. On January 16, 2020, a deputy group on interparliamentary relations with Azerbaijan was also established in the Verkhovna Rada.

Over the years, through national holiday events, various social projects, and mutual visits, the working group on Azerbaijan–Ukraine interparliamentary relations—of which I am also a member—has actively contributed to strengthening the existing friendly relations between the two countries.

Thus, the friendly relations we observe and the meetings being held today contribute to the successful continuation of major efforts aimed at the welfare of the peoples of both countries.

-----

The author is a member of the Milli Majlis (the Parliament) of the Republic of Azerbaijan

The views and opinions expressed by guest columnists in their articles may differ from those of the editorial board and do not necessarily reflect its views.