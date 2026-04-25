Extensive missile use drives up U.S. defense costs

25 April 2026 17:25 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Poladova Read more

The extensive use of advanced missile systems during recent conflicts has placed a significant financial burden on the defense architecture of the United States, AzerNEWS reports.

Systems that form the backbone of U.S. military capabilities have proven highly effective on the battlefield - but at a steep cost.

According to analyses by the Center for Strategic and International Studies, thousands of high-end missiles have been deployed, each costing millions of dollars per launch. Among the most notable are Tomahawk cruise missile, with a unit cost of approximately $2.6 million, and Patriot missile system interceptors priced at around $3.9 million each. Even more expensive are the SM-6 missile, costing about $5.3 million per unit, and the THAAD system and SM-3 missile interceptors, which can cost between $15.5 million and $28.7 million per launch.

The large-scale deployment of these systems has driven operational costs into the billions within just a few weeks. Reports indicate that more than 850 Tomahawk missiles were launched during the conflict, while the number of Patriot interceptors used reached into the thousands.

Beyond the immediate financial impact, a more pressing concern lies in the time required to replenish depleted stockpiles. The report highlights that production limitations in high-tech defense manufacturing could delay restocking for up to four years in some cases.

In response to soaring costs and dwindling inventories, Washington has increasingly turned to more affordable alternatives in later stages of the conflict. These include JDAM smart bombs and systems integrated into unmanned aerial vehicles.

However, analysts remain cautious about the effectiveness of these lower-cost options. While they offer financial relief, they often fall short in key operational areas such as range, precision targeting, and flexibility. As a result, they are not considered full substitutes for advanced cruise and interceptor missiles.

Image: Reuters