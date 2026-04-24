24 April 2026 20:47 (UTC+04:00)

by Alimat Aliyeva

Sex offender financier Jeffrey Epstein housed several women who say they were abused by him in multiple London apartments in the years following the UK police’s decision not to pursue a formal investigation, according to revelations reported by the BBC, AzerNEWS reports, citing foreign media.

Investigators uncovered evidence of at least four apartments located in the affluent borough of Kensington and Chelsea, identified through receipts, emails, and banking records contained in the so-called Epstein files. Six of the women linked to these properties have since come forward as alleged victims of Epstein’s abuse.

Many of them—originating from Russia, Eastern Europe, and other regions—were brought to the UK after the Metropolitan Police decided not to investigate Virginia Giuffre’s 2015 allegation that she had been trafficked internationally to London.

At the time, the Metropolitan Police said it had followed “reasonable lines of inquiry,” including multiple interviews with Giuffre and cooperation with US law enforcement agencies.

Documents reviewed by investigators suggest that some of the women living in the London properties were allegedly pressured by Epstein to recruit others into his trafficking network. The files also indicate that women were frequently transported to Paris via Eurostar to meet him, pointing to a broader and more organized cross-border operation.

The BBC examined millions of pages of records compiled by the US Department of Justice during its investigation into the disgraced financier, released as part of the Epstein files, to reconstruct what appears to be the most detailed picture yet of his activities in the UK.

The findings suggest that Epstein’s network in London was more extensive than previously understood, involving multiple residences, coordinated travel arrangements, and continued operations even after repeated warnings were raised with authorities.

For legal and ethical reasons, the BBC did not publish identifying details of the women involved, in order to protect the anonymity of individuals alleging sexual abuse.

Some analysts note that the case continues to raise broader questions about institutional oversight failures and the challenges law enforcement faced in addressing cross-border trafficking networks operating within major global cities.