Ganja Automobile Plant signs cooperation agreements with two Chinese companies

23 April 2026 15:41 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov Read more

The Ganja Automobile Plant Production Association has signed cooperation agreements with two Chinese companies to expand vehicle assembly and distribution activities in Azerbaijan, AzerNEWS reports.

According to the company’s press service, an agreement with CLW Chengli Group provides for the launch of production—specifically the assembly—of commercial and cargo vehicles in Azerbaijan. Under the terms of the deal, the Ganja Automobile Plant will serve as the exclusive distributor of the Chinese company’s electric chassis in the country, as well as provide after-sales services, spare parts, lubricants, accessories, and repair services. While the vehicles will initially target the domestic market, export plans are also under consideration.

A separate cooperation agreement was also signed with Shaanxi Automobile Group Commercial Vehicle Co Ltd, commonly known as SAGMOTO. This partnership similarly provides for the assembly of commercial vehicles in Azerbaijan. In addition, the Ganja Automobile Plant has secured exclusive rights to distribute SAGMOTO’s electric and diesel chassis, along with after-sales services, spare parts, lubricants, accessories, and maintenance support.

The agreements were signed by Xanlar Fatiyev, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of the Ganja Automobile Plant Production Association, Don Shunguo, General Manager of CLW Chengli Group, and He Wencun, Deputy General Director of SAGMOTO.

Ahead of the signing ceremony, the delegation visited the Azerbaijani Embassy in China, where they laid flowers at the bust of Heydar Aliyev in tribute.

During meetings held prior to the signing, Ganja City Executive Authority Head Niyazi Bayramov highlighted Azerbaijan’s favorable business and investment climate, created under the leadership of President Ilham Aliyev. He emphasized Ganja’s strategic location along the historic Silk Road and its growing role as a key hub in the East-West transport corridor, underscoring the city’s strong potential for both domestic production and export-oriented manufacturing.

Xanlar Fatiyev noted that the foundation of the Ganja Automobile Plant dates back to 1986, initiated by Heydar Aliyev, and that the facility began operations in 2004 following directives from Ilham Aliyev. Today, the plant employs nearly 500 people and operates as a major industrial complex equipped with modern assembly lines for trucks, passenger cars, buses, tractors, and specialized vehicles. He expressed confidence that cooperation with Chinese partners would be mutually beneficial.

The meetings also featured video presentations showcasing the city of Ganja and the activities of the Chinese companies.