Baku to host 'Harmony of Hearts–6' Dance and Gymnastics Festival

24 April 2026 15:08 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

At the initiative of Davud Gadiroghlu and in partnership with the Azerbaijan Art School, a traditional dance and gymnastics festival will be held on April 25 at the Baku Youth Center, AzerNEWS reports.

The festival titled "Harmony of Hearts–6" is dedicated to International Dance Day.

The main goal of the "Harmony of Hearts" dance and gymnastics festival is to introduce traditional Azerbaijani dances, which are gradually being forgotten, as well as world dances, to children and young people, thereby contributing to the preservation and promotion of national cultural heritage. At the same time, the festival aims to highlight that, despite cultural and social diversity, dance is a means of emotional expression, communication, and unity among people.

Within the framework of the festival, children, teenagers, and young people will take the stage with performances of Azerbaijani national and world dances, as well as gymnastics routines, showcasing their talents. The event serves the development of the younger generation's creative potential, the formation of aesthetic taste, and the strengthening of their attachment to cultural values.

During the "Harmony of Hearts–6" festival, the participants' performances will be evaluated by People's Artist Tamilla Eldarova, Honored Artists Etibar Zeynalov and Zemfira Hasanova, dance teachers Sabina Zakriyyayeva and Nargiz Abilova, as well as rhythm performer and teacher Jafar Hasanov.