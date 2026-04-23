SOCAR and BGP Inc. discuss prospects for expanding cooperation

23 April 2026 10:51 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz Read more

The President of SOCAR, Rovshan Najaf, met with Ren Wencun, Chairman of the Board and Executive Director of BGP Inc. of the People’s Republic of China, AzerNEWS reports.

During the meeting, the sides expressed satisfaction with the cooperation established between the companies over the years.

Particular emphasis was placed on the leading role of “Caspian Geo,” a joint venture between SOCAR and BGP Inc., in conducting advanced seismic research in the Caspian region.

The parties also exchanged views on the implementation of ongoing projects, ways to increase operational efficiency, and opportunities to further expand cooperation, along with other issues of mutual interest.