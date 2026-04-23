Azernews.Az

Thursday, April 23, 2026

Anglo Asian Mining invests $1.8 million to upgrade Gadabay operations

23 April 2026 17:34 (UTC+04:00)
Anglo Asian Mining invests $1.8 million to upgrade Gadabay operations
Akbar Novruz
Akbar Novruz
Read more

According to AAM, the upgrade, expected to be completed by the end of April—includes the installation of nine new Imhoflot pneumatic flotation chambers. These are designed to increase the recovery rates of gold and copper from ore compared to traditional flotation methods.

Find the plan that suits you best.

1 month subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 month

1.00
Select

3 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 3 months

2.00
Select
-33%

6 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 6 months

3.84
Select
-36%

1 year subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 year

7.10
Select
-41%

Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.

Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.

By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.

Subscribe

You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper

Thank you!

Latest See more