Disputes in Iran's regime said to have halted US talks

23 April 2026 18:13 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz Read more

Disagreements between Iranian government officials and Supreme Leader Montaba Khamenei's spokespeople prevented Iran from taking part in a second round of negotiations with the United States, Iran International reported on Thursday, AzerNEWS reports.

Delegations from the US and Iran were expected to arrive in the Pakistani capital of Islamabad this week, but Tehran said it will only participate if Washington ends its blockade of Iran's ports.

According to the report, Khamenei's office "reprimanded" the Iranian Foreign Ministry for "ignoring" its order and attending the first round of talks earlier this month.

Meanwhile, Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi argued that Khamenei's stance "effectively means a 'death sentence' for the negotiations with all its consequences."