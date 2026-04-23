Latvian President Edgars Rinkēvičs visits Heydar Aliyev Center [PHOTOS]

23 April 2026 11:30 (UTC+04:00)

AzerNEWS Staff Read more

Latvian President Edgars Rinkēvičs visited the Heydar Aliyev Center during his trip to Azerbaijan on April 23.

According to AzerNEWS, the President was given information about the Heydar Aliyev Center, which is regarded as one of the unique masterpieces of world architecture.

The Center's activities are aimed at in-depth study and research of the state philosophy of the National Leader of the Azerbaijani people, Heydar Aliyev, the ideology of Azerbaijaniism, and the heritage of the National Leader.

In a virtual format, the Heydar Aliyev Museum at the Center showcases several aspects of the concept of the National Leader's activities both in the Soviet era and during the years of Azerbaijan’s independence.

President Edgars Rinkēvičs also viewed the cars that National Leader Heydar Aliyev used during his leadership of Azerbaijan from 1969 to 2003.

The Latvian President familiarized himself with the “Pearls of Azerbaijan” exhibition, highlighting the rich history and culture of Azerbaijan, as well as unique exhibits related to the rich natural resources, centuries-old history and cultural heritage of the country. The exhibition also features carpets, national costumes and ancient coins, etc.

He also viewed the "Classic cars exhibition" and then, signed the guest book.