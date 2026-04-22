Latvian President: Conclusion of peace treaty is important for security not only of the region but also for the whole globe
“I want to congratulate you, Mr. President, and all the people of Azerbaijan on the peace treaty that has been initialed between Azerbaijan and Armenia. We very much look forward to the speedy process in this regard. We do hope that we will see also the conclusion of the treaty, which is important for the security not only of the region but also for the whole globe,” said Latvian President Edgars Rinkēvičs during a press statement with President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev on April 22, AzerNEWS reports.
The President of Latvia also emphasized that the meeting included an in-depth discussion of regional developments.
“Of course, we see the role of Azerbaijan, especially in the Trans-Caspian Transport Corridor and in the energy field, as a strategic value not only for Latvia but also for the European Union in general,” he added.
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