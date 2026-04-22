Ali Asadov highlights Azerbaijan’s role in global climate agenda at Astana

22 April 2026 12:41 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Poladova Read more

Azerbaijan views environmental protection and the fight against climate change as an integral part of both national and international sustainable development agendas, Prime Minister Ali Asadov said during his address at the Regional Ecological Summit in Astana, AzerNEWS reports.

Asadov stated that Azerbaijan has consistently prioritized environmental issues and climate resilience, viewing them as essential to long-term development. In this context, he noted that hosting the COP29 in Baku represented a significant contribution to global efforts aimed at addressing key challenges on the international climate agenda.

"At Azerbaijan’s initiative, bilateral working groups have been established with Kazakhstan, Russia, and Turkmenistan to study the causes of the Caspian Sea’s decline and to develop appropriate response measures," he pointed.

Ali Asadov also emphasized that amid intensifying global challenges such as climate change and freshwater scarcity, issues related to water security are becoming an increasingly important priority on the international agenda.

The Regional Ecological Summit 2026 establishes an international platform for dialogue and coordination among governments, international and regional organizations, financial institutions, development agencies, the private sector, the scientific community, and civil society.

The objective of RES 2026 is to establish an open platform for the development of joint and practical solutions to climate and ecological challenges, bringing together a broad range of countries, regions, and partners, and demonstrating, through the example of Central Asia, how interregional cooperation strengthens global efforts.