Russia signals foreign drone suppliers as “potential targets,” including firms in Türkiye

20 April 2026 17:55 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz Read more

Russia has escalated its rhetoric over the war in Ukraine by identifying foreign companies supplying drone-related support as “potential targets,” including firms based in Türkiye, AzerNEWS reports.

According to reports, a list circulated by Russian authorities includes companies located in several countries, among them Germany, Israel, the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, Poland, and Türkiye. The list reportedly features two addresses in Ankara and Yalova.

Dmitry Medvedev stated that the list should be interpreted as a “potential target list” for the Russian military.

In a post on X, Medvedev wrote: “The statement of the ministry should be taken literally: the list of European enterprises that produce UAVs and other equipment is a list of potential targets for the Russian armed forces. When the attacks will take place depends on subsequent events. Good night, European partners!”

The statement, attributed to the Ministry of Defense of Russia, has drawn attention across European capitals, raising concerns over further escalation.

Authorities in Ankara have not yet issued an official response to the remarks.