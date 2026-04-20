Baku holds conference on urban planning and historical heritage protection [PHOTOS]

20 April 2026 17:21 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

As part of the "Year of Urban Planning and Architecture," various events are being held in the country's scientific and cultural institutions, where discussions are focused on urban planning traditions, modern approaches, and the preservation of historical heritage.

The next event in this series took place at the Jafar Jabbarly Republic Youth Library, organized by the students of the Faculty of Information and Document Management at Baku State University, AzerNEWS reports.

At the event, the director of the library, Aslan Jafarov, outlined that the "Year of Urban Planning and Architecture" is an important milestone in the country's efforts to preserve national and cultural heritage. He noted that such events are of particular significance in strengthening the youth's connection to national and cultural values and enhancing their knowledge in urban planning and architecture. He also highlighted that these initiatives are crucial steps towards preserving Azerbaijan's rich historical heritage and passing it on to future generations.

The main topics of the event encompassed the past, present, and future development perspectives of Azerbaijani cities.

The topics presented by Baku State University students reflected both the youth's connection to historical heritage and their innovative thinking.

Aygun Aliyeva, a lecturer at the "Library Science" department of the Faculty of Information and Document Management, highly appreciated the active participation of the students in such events. She stated that, in the modern era, the proper documentation, preservation, and transmission of historical heritage to future generations is one of the most important tasks.

As part of the event, video materials showcasing historical monuments from various regions of Azerbaijan were presented.

These materials extensively illustrated the history, historical significance, and current restoration efforts of the monuments.