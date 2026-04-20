Azerbaijan increases electricity exports to Russia early this year

20 April 2026 12:25 (UTC+04:00)

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Azerbaijan exported 21.476 million kWh of electricity to Russia in January–February 2026, generating revenue of 1.189 million US dollars, AzerNEWS reports. According to data from the State Statistics Committee, electricity exports to Russia increased significantly compared to the same period in 2025. In volume terms, exports rose by...

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